Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Colorado officer pulls driver through window of burning car

A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colorado - A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car.

Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur on Sept. 1. When he arrived, the car was one fire and a man was still trapped inside.

The officer, a citizen and passenger bent the car’s window frame off the vehicle which allowed the man to escape the flames. Just moments after he was freed, the car became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived moments later to extinguish the flames. Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions
Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Tyler Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian wreck
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster to kick off 2024 season on two East Texas lakes

Latest News

Parts of Henderson without power after truck downs multiple lines
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, shows a Russian passport of Vladislav...
Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme