Tyler Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian wreck

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a highway late Wednesday.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a highway late Wednesday.

At 11:51 p.m., officers were called to Chandler Highway at Morgan Avenue, off west Loop 323, for a reported pedestrian crash.

An officer at the scene said an unidentified person was deceased and that one vehicle was involved, a grey SUV.

More than a half-dozen emergency vehicles responded, including Tyler Police, Tyler Fire, and UT Health EMS.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone will be cited in the wreck.

The roadway was reopened by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

