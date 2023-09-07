Tyler Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a highway late Wednesday.

At 11:51 p.m., officers were called to Chandler Highway at Morgan Avenue, off west Loop 323, for a reported pedestrian crash.

An officer at the scene said an unidentified person was deceased and that one vehicle was involved, a grey SUV.

More than a half-dozen emergency vehicles responded, including Tyler Police, Tyler Fire, and UT Health EMS.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone will be cited in the wreck.

The roadway was reopened by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

