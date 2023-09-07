Thursday’s Weather: Very hot today with highs over 100°

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures this Thursday AM are quite warm in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ve got another very hot day on tap for this afternoon with highs for many sitting around 100°-103° and heat index vales as high as 112°+. Please take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water throughout the day. There will be a low-end chance for a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms, although coverage for today looks fairly low. Friday will be very hot once again, but thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer for our next cool down! A cold front will make some decent progress through ETX later tomorrow, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting late Friday afternoon, and potentially lasting into the first half of our Saturday. Some of this rain might impact some local high school football games, so please be weather alert. Temperatures will cool down into the middle 90s on Saturday with a range of highs in the lower to middle 90s for Sunday and Monday. Before we can get started on another warming trend, ANOTHER cold front arrives very early Tuesday, knocking highs for most into the middle to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with a decent chance for scattered rain on both days. Y’all stay safe and cool in this heat for now, because relief is not too far away!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.