Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Thursday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (Press Release) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has cancelled all driver license appointments for today, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. The upgrade is impacting all driver license services including renewing/replacing a driver license or ID card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is impacting offices statewide, as well as online services.

Customers are being notified of the cancellation through preferred email or phone number and given priority rebooking.

Department personnel continue working to fix the issue which is related to the driver license system upgrade which began over the Labor Day weekend. There have been no security issues reported at this time.

The department apologizes for the inconvenience.

