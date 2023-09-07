Parts of Henderson without power after truck downs multiple lines

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Power was knocked out in southwest Henderson Thursday afternoon.

According to a Rusk County OEM post, SWEPCO was dealing with a power outage in southwest Henderson after a truck pulled down multiple lines.

The post also mentioned that a pasture fire was being dealt with north of Henderson on FM 850. Rusk County OEM cautioned drivers traveling in the area.

No time estimate was given for the return of power.

