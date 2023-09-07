Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview vs. Lufkin food drive winners to be announced at halftime of Week 4 game

This follows the retirement of current CEO Dennis Cullinane, who will step down at the end of June, after 13 years of service.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (Press Release) - Longview High School and Lufkin High School are coming together for the first time before their football game on September 15, to provide meals for hungry East Texans.

“We are thrilled that two new school districts want to have their own pantry raid to benefit the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB),” said David Emerson, CEO of the ETFB. “It’s so exciting to have students create their own fundraiser and give back to a cause that helps other children in their communities.”

According to the Feeding America study Map the Meal Gap, almost 17% of Angelina County residents, including approximately 23.4% of children, are food-insecure, and at risk of hunger. The Deep East Texas Resource Center in Lufkin served 4,300 households and provided 1.3 million meals last year. The BackPack Program helps close the “weekend hunger gap” for children who participate in free and reduced-price school meal programs. The BackPack Program serves more than 600 children across five school districts in Angelina County.

The Map the Meal Gap survey revealed that nearly 15% of Gregg County residents, including almost 22% of children, are food-insecure, and at risk of hunger. The BackPack Program serves more than 1,500

children across four school districts in Gregg County. The new Longview Pantry and Resource Center will open this fall helping an estimated 3900 households and one million meals.

Over the next week, students at schools in both districts will hold fundraisers for ETFB. The results will be announced at halftime during their football game on Friday, September 15, at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

Longview supporters can make their donations at LongviewPantryRaid.com and Lufkin fans can make their donation at LufkinPantryRaid.com

All proceeds will stay in each respected community to assist with programs that feed hungry East Texans.

