Lindale ISD training next generation of first responders, partnership with Tyler Junior College and Lindale Fire Dept.

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - As part of a partnership with Tyler Junior College and the Lindale Fire Department, 14 students at Lindale High School are able to take what the professional firefighters do on a daily basis and start from chapter one to receive their firefighting certification.

A program like this is rare in high schools across the Lone Star State, especially since this program is paid for by the school, saving thousands of dollars for students. Before, anyone wanting to become a firefighter would need to enroll in programs to become firefighters, even paying out of their own pocket.

“Years ago guys had to go to the fire academy on their own; they had to pay for it themselves,” Fire Academy Coordinator, Jeff Akin said. “That’s about a five thousand dollar savings to the student to be able to get this certification.”

Starting this year, high school students are able to learn from instructors from the Tyler Junior College Fire Academy. What would take a new firefighter in college three months to get their certification, it would take one year for the Lindale ISD students to get theirs, spreading the curriculum and training throughout the whole year to nail down the basics before strapping on the suit.

“They’re gonna start at chapter one for our manual for Texas and across the country and they’re gonna finish at the end and they will have all the skill set needed to be a professional fireman when they’re done,” adjunct instructor from TJC, Troy Pritchard said.

The partnership came about after another school district in East Texas, Tyler High School, began their firefighting training program through the junior college, breaking down all the basics of firefighting from how to put on the suit to responding to emergency calls.

“Here, they’re gonna have a whole year,” Pritchard said. “Being that they’re high school students, we get to slow it down for them.... We really get to break down and get into the intricacies of what they’re gonna learn.”

Akin explains that the job description goes beyond attaching a hose and battling the flames.

“Fire departments pretty much are all becoming all hazard departments now, so we do all kinds of emergency management,” Akin said.

Once the students receive their certification out of high school, they are able to earn jobs opportunities in an industry that’s always looking to hire candidates with these skills learned from this course.

“There’s a lot of job opportunities out there right now, so it’s a great program out there for these high school students.

Right now only 14 students are enrolled in the program, though the instructors hope that number increases next year.

