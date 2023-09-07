Lindale coach impressed with ‘grittiness’ of rivals at Van

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Head Coach Chris Cochran says his Eagles have a big rivalry against their Week 3 opponent, but one can tell it is one of respect.

“Their toughness, their grittiness and just how much they stinking play,” Cochran said about the Van Vandals. “There are some players over there but their coaches get them ready to play.”

Lindale is 1-1 on the season after falling to Pine Tree in Week 2.

“We better be better,” Cochran said with a laugh. “That’s the beauty of our non-district. I say beauty but there isn’t much beauty about it. But it’s good for us. It gets us ready for district play.”

Week 3 against Van will be played in Lindale.

“It’s kind of a district-game feel,” Cochran said. “Because of the rivalry, it amps it up for us.”

Cochran’s interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview on Wednesday. Preview is streamed live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Eagles face brutal schedule before district play.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.