I-20 traffic in Marshall scheduled to be diverted overnight Sunday

Southbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall are scheduled to be...
Southbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall are scheduled to be taken down the night of Sunday, September 10.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (Press Release) - Southbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall are scheduled to be taken down the night of Sunday, September 10.

“The southbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, US 59 traffic will continue to use the northbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time,” said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise. Northbound lanes were taken down in early 2022.

Demolition work on the southbound lanes is expected to take place from about 7 p.m. Sunday evening until about 7 a.m. on Monday, September 11. “During that time, Interstate 20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the US 59 ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross US 59 and reenter the interstate,” Vise said.

Once complete, the new overpass will be about three feet higher to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over Interstate 20.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be aware of crews in the work zone.

