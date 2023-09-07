Former chief deputy constable strikes deal with prosecutors; sentenced to 18 months probation for official oppression

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A former Smith County chief deputy constable agreed to a sentence of 18 months probation after pleading guilty Thursday morning to official oppression.
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County chief deputy constable agreed to a sentence of 18 months probation after pleading guilty Thursday morning to official oppression.

In a deal with prosecutors, LaQuenda Banks pleaded guilty Thursday morning to the misdemeanor charge in the 241st District Court. A felony charge of theft was dismissed.

Defense attorney Brett Harrison told the court Banks testified in the trials of two co-defendants, Curtis Traylor-Harris and Derrick Holman, and made it clear that no offers or deals were made until after Banks testified in both cases.

“Clearly, Ms. Banks made a couple of terrible decisions,” Harrison told KLTV. “She has taken responsibility and early on she met with law enforcement and gave a complete confession to what she had done, as well as what the other co-defendants had done. But because we understood she would be testifying in those trials; we did not engage in plea negotiations until after those trials were over. She testified because it was the right thing to do.”

Banks’ former boss, Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, was convicted of theft in 2022 and sentenced to five years probation. A jury found the third member the trio, former Sgt. Derrick Holman, not guilty in August 2023.

All three were accused of stealing from a home while carrying out an eviction in 2021.

Nacogdoches Youth Baseball recovering from multiple concession stand break-ins
LaQuenda Banks arrives in court for a sentencing hearing.
