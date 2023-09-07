First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front arriving Friday night.

A few showers and thunderstorms could be ongoing north of the Red River Friday morning. If these storms hold together, they could move into northeastern counties of East Texas late morning into midday Friday. However, the most likely chance for thunderstorms to develop will be Friday evening.

These storms could move through by the end of the Red Zone games Friday, around 10 p.m. while some development will hold off until after midnight and arrive in the early morning hours Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for most of East Texas. Any storm that develops could bring heavy rainfall and strong, damaging winds. There is also a chance for some small hail with some of these storms.

Most of the activity should be gone by Saturday afternoon.

