Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning

First Alert Weather Day issued for late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front arriving Friday night.

A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front arriving Friday night.(KLTV/KTRE)

A few showers and thunderstorms could be ongoing north of the Red River Friday morning. If these storms hold together, they could move into northeastern counties of East Texas late morning into midday Friday. However, the most likely chance for thunderstorms to develop will be Friday evening.

These storms could move through by the end of the Red Zone games Friday, around 10 p.m. while some development will hold off until after midnight and arrive in the early morning hours Saturday.

A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front arriving Friday night.(KLTV/KTRE)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for most of East Texas. Any storm that develops could bring heavy rainfall and strong, damaging winds. There is also a chance for some small hail with some of these storms.

A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front arriving Friday night.(KLTV/KTRE)

Most of the activity should be gone by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster to kick off 2024 season on two East Texas lakes

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Laquenda Banks Plea
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County Sheriffs Garden
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Paxton Trial 09-07-23
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
New Intoxicated Driving Law
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Lake Levels Dropping