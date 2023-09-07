Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another hot day with record-breaking triple digit temperatures, but hopefully that’s coming to an end.  Temperatures will drop slowly tonight with fair skies and upper 70s by morning.  Friday begins some big changes to the forecast.  A few thunderstorms could dive into the Northeastern corner of East Texas by midday, which could keep eastern counties slightly cooler Friday afternoon.  However, western counties of East Texas will still reach the triple digits.  Then, a better chance for thunderstorms is in the forecast beginning Friday evening.  It’s possible that a few thunderstorms could roll in as early as 10pm Friday night, but the more likely timeframe would be after midnight and into Saturday morning.  These storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail possible no matter what time they arrive.  Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Saturday afternoon with clearing skies.  Then, another cold front next week brings more rain and even cooler temperatures.

