East Texas sees rise in illegal dumping during widespread burn bans

With continued burn bans across East Texas, some counties are seeing an increase in illegal dumping.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With continued burn bans across East Texas, some counties are seeing an increase in illegal dumping.

Residents in unincorporated areas are not always able to rely on city landfill services, and as it turns out, other popular disposal options can be illegal. With burning removed as an option for people in the county, some residents have begun dumping that trash in county or city-owned dumpsters. While it seems like the responsible option on the surface, this too is against the law.

“It’s still illegal dumping, believe it or not,” Gregg County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harrington said. “Even if it’s owned by the city or the county, they are paid for. You know, we have to pay a fee for our dumpsters here at Gregg County, and we have them for a reason. Here at the jail, those dumpsters contain, you know, inmate trash and inmate food, they’re emptied several times a week, and we need that space. We’re paying for that space.”

For those who typically burn or dump their trash, Harrington said there is still a legal way to get rid of waste.

“If you can’t burn your trash, what you need to look into is getting rid of your trash the right way. Find an independent trash service, you know, to get you through the several months, you know, until the burn ban is lifted. Getting your trash, putting it in the dump is the right way to go.”

This option is the only legal route during a burn ban, though it can come at a cost. However, ignoring the law has a much larger price tag.

“Anything from small littering, which is a class C misdemeanor, up to when you start getting into the 1,000-pound mark, or the 200 cubic feet, which is how it’s all measured in the health and safety code, you can get into the felony,” said Harrington.

If you are unable to haul your trash to the dump yourself, officials stress you make the right choice and research independent waste management services in your area until the burn bans are lifted.

