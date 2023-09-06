Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wet roads and speed factored into car crashing into Denny’s restaurant, Texas police chief says

A driver who slammed into a busy Denny’s restaurant in a suburb of Houston and injured twenty-three people is not facing any charges
This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's...
This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — A Texas police chief said Tuesday that wet roads and speed factored into the driver of an SUV plowing into a Denny’s restaurant outside Houston on Labor Day, injuring nearly two dozen people inside.

No charges against the driver have been filed but the crash remains under investigation, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said. Twenty people inside the restaurant were taken to hospitals, but authorities said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

"Thankfully most have been released and there are no fatalities,” White said.

Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished. Authorities say the people who were injured were between 12 to 60 years old.

The restaurant is near a busy highway that received some rain on Monday morning, when the crash was reported. White said the traffic investigators are considering all factors, including the speed the vehicle was going and “freshly wet road” conditions.

The driver, who authorities have not identified, was not injured in the crash.

