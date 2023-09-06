Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or redevelopment.

One of those planned areas in in Longview.

Even city officials say the intersection of Page Road and Dalia Road at Loop 281 is an awkward section to travel, which is why redevelopment is needed.

Driving up on Page Road at Loop281, you immediately see the problem: a very short turn space to get from Page to Dalia, which is a safety issue.

However, redevelopment will be a challenge, as the area is adjacent to Hallsville West Elementary, which as a staff and school bus driveway entering Page Road near Dalia.

City Development Director Michael Shirley discusses why redevelopment is needed and how it will be done.

