Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Timpson coach talks Daingerfield, status of Terry Bussey’s return

The matchup is our week 3 Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Timpson coach talks Daingerfield and status of Terry Bussey’s return
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears will welcome the Daingerfield Tigers this Friday night. And although Timpson has been rolling even without their star quarterback Terry Bussey, head coach Kerry Therwhanger admits that they will have their hands full.

“They’ve got the whole package there,” he said. “They’ve got size and they’ve got athleticism. And so we’re going to have our hands full. But, you know, we went up there last year and got lucky and got away with one. And I don’t think we’re gonna be sneaking up on them, you know, per se this year. So, you know, we’re gonna have our hands full it’s gonna be big crowd I assume. You know their state ranked in their division we’re state ranked in ours so it should be a great game.”

The number one question, of course, that’s on everybody’s mind. Will Terry Bussey return this Friday?

Coach went on to say, “I doubt it. I mean, it is a possibility. Honestly, if this was a playoff game, he’d probably be out there but we’re just trying to make sure that we’re 100% with the gap before he steps back out and this is non district. So you know, it doesn’t really matter. I mean, we want to win them all. But if we don’t happen to get this one, it’s not the end of the world.”

The most important thing is the health of the student athlete.

He added, “we just want to make sure that he’s 100% healthy and 100% comfortable when he does come back. I’d be surprised if he is out there this week. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if he made an appearance.”

And that is the Red Zone Game of the Week as the Daingerfield Tigers travel to Timpson to take on the Bears this Friday night kickoff at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements

Latest News

The SFA LadyJacks, who are off to a great start, will look to get their next win Wednesday...
SFA volleyball to take on North Texas Wednesday
Going into week three of high school football, Garrison and Jasper join the roster of top picks.
Bulldogs from Garrison, Jasper join Red Zone Top 10
Michael Coleman and Kyle Owens break down Tyler High's win over Tyler Legacy
Kyle Owens says halftime adjustments lift Tyler High to 2-0
Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3