Timpson coach talks Daingerfield, status of Terry Bussey’s return

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears will welcome the Daingerfield Tigers this Friday night. And although Timpson has been rolling even without their star quarterback Terry Bussey, head coach Kerry Therwhanger admits that they will have their hands full.

“They’ve got the whole package there,” he said. “They’ve got size and they’ve got athleticism. And so we’re going to have our hands full. But, you know, we went up there last year and got lucky and got away with one. And I don’t think we’re gonna be sneaking up on them, you know, per se this year. So, you know, we’re gonna have our hands full it’s gonna be big crowd I assume. You know their state ranked in their division we’re state ranked in ours so it should be a great game.”

The number one question, of course, that’s on everybody’s mind. Will Terry Bussey return this Friday?

Coach went on to say, “I doubt it. I mean, it is a possibility. Honestly, if this was a playoff game, he’d probably be out there but we’re just trying to make sure that we’re 100% with the gap before he steps back out and this is non district. So you know, it doesn’t really matter. I mean, we want to win them all. But if we don’t happen to get this one, it’s not the end of the world.”

The most important thing is the health of the student athlete.

He added, “we just want to make sure that he’s 100% healthy and 100% comfortable when he does come back. I’d be surprised if he is out there this week. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if he made an appearance.”

And that is the Red Zone Game of the Week as the Daingerfield Tigers travel to Timpson to take on the Bears this Friday night kickoff at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.