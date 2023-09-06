Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All state prisons are on lockdown status as of Wednesday morning due to safety concerns, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

TDCJ released a statement explaining the decision, citing a rise in illegal narcotics trafficked into the prisons, as well as an increase in inmate-on-inmate homicides.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is taking swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides. Over the last five years, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has substantially increased. This directly impacts the safety of staff and inmates. Additionally, this year the number of inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased. It is believed that the majority of the incidents are tied back to illegal drugs. As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities within TDCJ,” the statement said.

As part of the lockdown, inmate movement will be limited, as will their contact with people from outside of the prison. Comprehensive searches of visitors entering the prison will be conducted and K9s will be utilized in certain searches as well.

Additionally, physical mail will be limited with the rollout of TDCJ’s digital mail program. TDCJ said that they have seen an increase in paper mail being soaked in K2 or methamphetamine, thus necessitating that paper mail be sent to a processing center where mail will be sorted and scanned and uploaded to a digital tablet for viewing.

