Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for part of Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas (Press Release) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is cancelling all driver license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and noon due to an ongoing outage of the driver license system. The outage is impacting all driver license services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is impacting offices across the state, as well as online.

Customers are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment. Again, all appointments between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, have been cancelled at all driver license offices statewide.

The department continues working to identify the issue which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend. Department personnel are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.

The department apologizes for the inconvenience.

