Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police said they are looking for a suspect.(Michigan State Police)
By Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances with highs around 100 degrees
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into major hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine’s efforts to push out Russia’s forces