Snapchat sale leads to 2 Titus County drug arrests

Garrett Phillips and Sandy Padilla
Garrett Phillips and Sandy Padilla(Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after finding a Snapchat account allegedly used to deal drugs.

Garrett Lee Phillips, 25, of Mount Pleasant, and Sandy Padilla, 27, were arrested Tuesday according to a Titus County Sheriff’s Office press release. The release said the office was made aware of advertising for the sale of drugs through a Snapchat account, and they made a purchase. Phillips was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance as a result.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Phillips’ home on CR 4840, the release said, at which point they discovered Padilla lived there as well. During the search, a reported nine pounds of marijuana, nine jars of THC wax, and 96 THC vape cartridges were found in the home. Padilla was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana, and the same charges were then applied to Phillips.

Phillips and Padilla have been booked into the Titus County Jail. No bond amounts have been reported.

