SFA volleyball to take on North Texas Wednesday

By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA LadyJacks, who are off to a great start, will look to get their next win Wednesday night in Denton against North Texas. Head coach Debbie Humphreys said it’s a team similar to what they saw last year.

“Yeah, I mean, North Texas has a very good volleyball team,” she said. “We played them here last year. They’ve got a lot of the same pieces. It was a hard-fought game, I think only went four, but it felt like five. It was just a really tight match there. We’ve got to go to their place and try to do it again.”

If you happen to be in Denton Wednesday September 6, be sure to catch that game. First serve will be at 6 p.m.

