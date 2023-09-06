Seniors share stories, time with elementary students for National Read a Book Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Owens Elementary is partnering with the Hamptons of Tyler to promote intergenerational learning and ageless friendships between senior citizens and young students.

Three volunteers who live at the Hamptons took a special outing to read to a group of spritely first-graders for National Read a Book Day.

Six-year-old students Danielle, Kinsley and Isabella were among the audience of kids sitting criss-cross while their ‘grand-friends’ read them books like Listen to the Rain.

One of these grand-friends is Mrs. Agnes Ables, affectionately known as ‘Mimi,’ who was very excited for the change of scenery.

“I asked Agnes, because she’s so good with the kids. The kids just flock to her. She’s just that kind of person that the kids just love her. Everyone loves her, but especially children,” says Sara Teichgraeber, the Hamptons activity director.

Activities like these harken memories of family for Agnes.

“I was well pleased that I was asked to come, because I have great-grandchildren that are in school, and I just enjoy it, and I’m enjoying this,” she says.

Agnes laughed, sang and chatted with the group of first-graders who sat attentively in front of her. Tunes of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and Mary Had a Little Lamb filled the once quiet library, thanks to Agnes’ direction.

“Our grand-friends, they have lived through so many events that have shaped the way our community is today and how our world is today, and so for our students to be able to hear from them and hear how their lives were so different back then, I think is a great aspect of this,” says Media/Technology Specialist at Owens Tori Dennie.

The benefits are mutual as the memories made today in the library become the stories of tomorrow.

