Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Seniors share stories, time with elementary students for National Read a Book Day

Seniors share stories, time with elementary students for National Read a Book Day
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Owens Elementary is partnering with the Hamptons of Tyler to promote intergenerational learning and ageless friendships between senior citizens and young students.

Three volunteers who live at the Hamptons took a special outing to read to a group of spritely first-graders for National Read a Book Day.

Six-year-old students Danielle, Kinsley and Isabella were among the audience of kids sitting criss-cross while their ‘grand-friends’ read them books like Listen to the Rain.

One of these grand-friends is Mrs. Agnes Ables, affectionately known as ‘Mimi,’ who was very excited for the change of scenery.

“I asked Agnes, because she’s so good with the kids. The kids just flock to her. She’s just that kind of person that the kids just love her. Everyone loves her, but especially children,” says Sara Teichgraeber, the Hamptons activity director.

Activities like these harken memories of family for Agnes.

“I was well pleased that I was asked to come, because I have great-grandchildren that are in school, and I just enjoy it, and I’m enjoying this,” she says.

Agnes laughed, sang and chatted with the group of first-graders who sat attentively in front of her. Tunes of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and Mary Had a Little Lamb filled the once quiet library, thanks to Agnes’ direction.

“Our grand-friends, they have lived through so many events that have shaped the way our community is today and how our world is today, and so for our students to be able to hear from them and hear how their lives were so different back then, I think is a great aspect of this,” says Media/Technology Specialist at Owens Tori Dennie.

The benefits are mutual as the memories made today in the library become the stories of tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank hosted its annual “Hunger Hero” awards Wednesday as a part of National...
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or...
Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Neal Mccoy's New Song
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ken Paxton Trial Day 2
The Longview Police Department began a new program last month to provide identification cards...
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless