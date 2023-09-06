Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

San Antonio Zoo celebrates the birth of rare, endangered okapi calf

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu,
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TMX) - San Antonio Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a precious okapi calf, adding to the growing family of this elusive and endangered species.

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu, has generated excitement among staff, highlighting the zoo’s commitment to conservation and wildlife preservation.

For now, the baby Okapi will remain behind the scenes with Mom.

The zoo will announce his debut when the time comes for the young okapi to begin exploring his habitat.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu.
San Antonio Zoo celebrates the birth of rare, endangered okapi calf
Dog welcomes blind rescue pup to new home by putting toy directly in front of him
Dog welcomes blind rescue pup to new home by putting toy directly in front of him
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances with highs around 100 degrees
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Wednesday