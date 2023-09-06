San Antonio Zoo celebrates the birth of rare, endangered okapi calf

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TMX) - San Antonio Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a precious okapi calf, adding to the growing family of this elusive and endangered species.

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu, has generated excitement among staff, highlighting the zoo’s commitment to conservation and wildlife preservation.

For now, the baby Okapi will remain behind the scenes with Mom.

The zoo will announce his debut when the time comes for the young okapi to begin exploring his habitat.

