Mount Pleasant roper wins over $6,000 at Washington rodeo

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant cowboy’s hot streak continues after finishing in third place at a Washington rodeo.

Kincade Henry finished in a tie for fifth place in the second round of tie-down roping at Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg, Wash. for a prize of $1,549. In the finals, Henry finished second for $1,020. He finished in a third-place tie in the average for $3,792.

Henry also won another $1,956 for a sixth-place tie at Magic Valley Stampede in Filer, Idaho.

Henry is currently 17th in the PRCA standings.

Here are how other East Texans fared in PRCA events last week:

Kaden Profili, of Jacksonville finished in fifth-place in team roping at Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Plains, Mont. He won $1,044. He also won $1,540 for a third-place tie at Meaghor County Labor Day Roedo in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

Justin Shaffer of Hallsville finished in a sixth-place tie in steer wrestling at Ellensburg Rodeo. He won $1,026. He also finished in fifth place at Lake County Round-Up in Lakeview, Ore., for a $1,528 prize. He is currently 41st in the PRCA standings.

Logan Cook of Alto finished in a fifth-place tie in the first round of saddle bronc riding at Ellensburg Rodeo for a $609 prize. He finished in a tie for third place for $617. He finished in a tie for fifth place in the average for a $769 prize.

Laramie Mosley of Palestine won $2,682 for a third-place tie in bullriding at Iron County Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Parowan, Utah. He is currently 40th in the PRCA standings.

Jeff Askey of Athens won $692 for a sixth-place finish in bullriding at Elk City Rodeo of Champions in Elk City, Okla. He is currently seventh in the PRCA standings.

Tyler McKnight of Pollok won $826 for a seventh-place finish in team roping at Walla Walla Frontier Days in Walla Walla, Wash.

