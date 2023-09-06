Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Longview man was sentenced to 10 years in state jail Wednesday for a 2021 shooting.

Sadarius Alique Martins, 24, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, following a shooting at the Quality Inn and Suites on South First Street in Lufkin. Police arrived to find Joel Vega, 25, of Houston, with a gunshot wound to the pelvis/leg. On Wednesday, Martins was sentenced to 10 years confinement in Judge Robert Inselmann’s court.

The shooting incident reportedly started with a verbal disturbance between the two men. Vega was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound.

Related

Lufkin PD arrests Longview man in hotel parking lot shooting

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.