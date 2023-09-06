Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington University hospital.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

At 6 p.m., more than two hours after the shelter-in-place order had been issued, the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

Latest News

On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or...
Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging
The East Texas Food Bank hosted its annual “Hunger Hero” awards Wednesday as a part of National...
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Neal Mccoy's New Song
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ken Paxton Trial Day 2
The Longview Police Department began a new program last month to provide identification cards...
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless