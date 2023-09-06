Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  A few isolated showers have popped up this afternoon in East Texas, but not enough to really cool things down, since many people still saw triple digits today.  Any showers will die out by late evening and fair skies are expected overnight.  Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s Thursday morning.  Mostly sunny skies will help warm up temperatures back into the triple digits Thursday afternoon with only a very slight chance for an isolated shower in Deep East Texas.  A weak cold front begins to move into East Texas on Friday.  Ahead of the front, temperatures will still likely be in the triple digits, but a better chance for rain will be in the forecast late Friday into Saturday with a slight cool down this weekend.  Another front brings a bigger cool down to the forecast next week.

