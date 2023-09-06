Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Defense claims Paxton trial is retaliation for claiming Dale Phelan was drunk on House floor

Paxton defense claims impeachment articles introduced as retaliation for Phelan intoxication claim
By Makayla Goos and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton started off with a bang today.

Andrew Murr, the man who investigated and introduced the articles of impeachment that landed Ken Paxton at the defense table, used his opening statement to simplify his strategy.

“Ken Paxton chose his own self-interest over the people,” he said.

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage

The defense, led by Tony Buzbee, has a different view. He called the trial retaliation for Paxton’s calls for House Speaker Dale Phelan to resign after allegations Phelan was intoxicated while on the house floor. Phelan has always denied these allegations. Buzbee went on to claim that all of the evidence is a farce, and not true at all.

Paxton left at lunch and never returned, as he is not legally required to testify.

East Texas Now’s Makayla Goos will be live from Austin each day of the trial this week, and will bring you details from day two on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements

Latest News

Maude Cobb Convention Center decorated for the National Night Out kickoff event
Longview police host annual National Night Out Kickoff event
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Motion to separate into 2 trials discussed in SFA student fatal crash hearing
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage