Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Council has suspended the city’s chief of police.

The 30-day suspension comes as an investigation is conducted into allegations that Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo allowed multiple officers to live in Houston while working remotely for the department. KHOU 11 originally reported that at least six of the department’s 50 officers were allowed to work remotely as part of a special warrant division.

“During this time, we will be investigating this matter internally as well as seeking counsel from an independent investigation firm to validate our findings. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue,” Mayor Jeff Blackstone said in a released statement.

