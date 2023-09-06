Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation

Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Council has suspended the city’s chief of police.

The 30-day suspension comes as an investigation is conducted into allegations that Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo allowed multiple officers to live in Houston while working remotely for the department. KHOU 11 originally reported that at least six of the department’s 50 officers were allowed to work remotely as part of a special warrant division.

“During this time, we will be investigating this matter internally as well as seeking counsel from an independent investigation firm to validate our findings. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue,” Mayor Jeff Blackstone said in a released statement.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

Latest News

East Texas Food Bank CEO David Emerson discusses today’s annual Hunger Hero Awards.
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
ID thumbnail
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless
Tyrus Johnson (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child
Lufkin man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting child gets 2nd trial
Lufkin man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child