Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Bullard issues stage 3 water conservation orders

Underground water sprinkler.
Underground water sprinkler.(MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued declaration of emergency regarding water usage due to a mechanical issue at one of the city’s wells due to the continued excessive heat, drought-like conditions, and high water usage.

The City’s water restrictions limit when residents are permitted to water their yards.

1. Residents having even-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.

2. Residents having odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.

3. Watering on those days is restricted to the hours between 9 p.m. and midnight.

4. Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

5. Violation of these rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by the ordinance.

The City points out that domestic water use for personal needs, for household or sanitary purposes such as drinking, bathing, cooking and sanitation do not need to be restricted.

You should also continue to water your outdoor animals and livestock as normal, the City said.

Contact the utilities director at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank hosted its annual “Hunger Hero” awards Wednesday as a part of National...
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or...
Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Neal Mccoy's New Song
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ken Paxton Trial Day 2
The Longview Police Department began a new program last month to provide identification cards...
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless