Boil water notice issued for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine County area

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a major break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS #2030034 to notify all customers on FM 711, CR 202, CR 203, CR 205, CR 223, Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and Woodland Acres Communities to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received the notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

