WebXtra: Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators

Spring Hill ISD recently approved a new employee compensation plan to give raises to teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Spring Hill ISD recently approved a new employee compensation plan to give raises to teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Penny Fleet says she thinks the plan will help attract quality educators to the district. They are currently facing a teacher shortage which caused them to put several high school classes online. They also removed some advanced placement courses and replaced them with college credit courses.

