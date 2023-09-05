Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Surfer saves swimmer from Long Beach rip current

Labor Day weekend brought crowds of people to the beaches along the shore, but dangerous currents also brought trouble for swimmers. Credit: Steve Houser/LOCA
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
From TMX

LONG BEACH, New York - Labor Day weekend brought crowds of people to the beaches along the shore, but dangerous currents also brought trouble for swimmers.

In Seaside Park and Belmar, police rescued more than a dozen bathers from rough waters. Authorities were still searching on Monday afternoon for one man who’d gone missing in the waters off Seaside Park. A 24-year old man drowned in Beach Haven on Sunday after being pulled underwater, WABC-Channel 6 in Philadelphia reported, citing unnamed sources.

Beach Haven police did not return messages from the Asbury Park Press seeking confirmation.

In Harvey Cedars, meanwhile, one surfer jumped into action, working alongside lifeguards to help save a group in distress.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

