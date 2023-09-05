Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run incident.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the incident took pace at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of East Gentry Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Erbaugh said when officers arrived on-scene they found a man lying in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as William Eric Haisler, 37, of Tyler.

Erbaugh said the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.