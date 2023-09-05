Tyler authorities in standoff with suspect after attempting to serve warrant
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are involved in a standoff with someone who has barricaded himself into a home Tuesday.
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, the Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant for another agency at a residence on West Jackson Street and Britton Avenue when the suspect barricaded the home.
The Tyler Police Department was called to the scene, and SWAT members were present with a BearCat enforcement vehicle as well, Erbaugh said.
As of 12:40 p.m., the standoff was still ongoing.
