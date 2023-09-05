Tuesday’s Weather: Limited rain chances today with highs near 100 degrees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Tuesday we are off to a muggy and warm start in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible early in the day with better shots at a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, especially for Deep East Texas. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App and head indoors if any thunderstorms nearby get too close. Remember that if you are close enough to hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning. For the many folks who stay dry today.. expect some heat. Highs on average will sit in a range of 96°-99°, but since we’ve got the humidity on the increase as well, heat index values will easily cross over 100°, so stay cool out there! A few more limited showers or t’storms will be possible tomorrow, then we’re pretty much totally dry on Thursday and MOST of Friday. Expect temperatures to continue to heat up as higher pressure builds back in from the west, with some spots hitting 101-103° on both Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, we’re still expecting a decent cold front to move in late Friday into Saturday morning. This front could bring some scattered rain Friday evening into Friday night, so some football games might be impacted. With the slightly cooler air, expect highs to dip below 100° on Saturday, with most in the middle 90s for Sunday and Monday! Something to look forward to while we suffer in the muggy heat once more.

