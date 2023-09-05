Smith County commissioners uphold burn ban following fire marshal report

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners have upheld the burn ban following a recommendation from the fire marshal.

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley spoke to the commissioners court Tuesday morning. According to Findley, he had hoped to be able to recommend a relaxed ban, but recent rainfall has not been “nearly enough” for him to do so. In line with his report, the commissioners have allowed the ban to continue.

Findley stated that since the beginning of the ban on Aug. 1, there have been 432 fire related incidents in the county. Of these, he estimated around 80 were illegal burns, and about 40 citations have been issued. Findley said it’s important that the county not become complacent with burn ban enforcement, as minor rainfall is known to cause an uptick in fire related incidents. In fact, Findley said the past three days have seen a rise in illegal burning.

According to Findley, Smith County currently has an average 758 KBDI, which is an index spanning from zero to 800 measuring forest fire potential. Findley said this number has been rising in small increments daily since the beginning of the ban, and will continue to do so until we have substantial rainfall.

In regards to the county’s fire response, Findley commended fire investigators, first responders, and the sheriff’s office for their diligence. He also noted that signs and billboards around the county have been helpful in notifying residents of the continued ban.

Violating a burn ban can result in a citation and up to a $500 fine.

