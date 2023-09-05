Panola County Sheriff’s Office end high-speed pursuit with spike strips

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Arizona man was arrested Monday following a pursuit which ended in Panola County.

Angel Barragan, 29, of Phoenix, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit which began in Harrison County. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies learned of a pursuit by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office units that had crossed into Caddo Parish, La. around 10:52 p.m. The release said the Nissan Venza, later found to be driven by Barragan, entered Panola County on Hwy 79 North around 10:54 p.m.

Spike strips were set by a Panola Sheriff’s sergeant on the highway at FM 31, and additional strips were set by the Texas Highway Patrol near the Sabine River. Around 11:04 p.m., the release said the Nissan hit the spike strips, flattening three tires before turning onto FM 31. According to the release, the car came to a stop after the final tire blew out.

Barragan reportedly refused to comply with commands to exit the car, causing the Panola County sergeant to use his Taser. Barragan was then pulled from the vehicle and handcuffed, according to the release.

Barragan has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of evading and resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. No bond has been listed.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.