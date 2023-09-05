Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine authorities working to restore 911

By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - 911 phone lines are currently down in Palestine as authorities work to determine the problem.

According to a post by the Palestine Police Department, the phone lines for the 911 emergency line in Palestine are currently down.

Authoritires are working to determine the problem and find a solution, in the meantime they reccomend calling the non-emergency line at 903-729-2254 if you need service.

