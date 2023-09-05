Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The definition of Murphy’s Law is what can go wrong, will go wrong. But for Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy, things went right three times in the first half.

On Red Zone Overtime Friday night, KTRE Sports Director discussed how it was deja vu all over again while editing highlights from Lufkin’s 47-28 win over Nacogdoches. Bownds said he was editing first-half highlights and realized Murphy scored on a similar play three times in the first half.

“Nacogdoches’ defense had really focused on the running game of Kedren Young, but fell asleep on the receivers,” Bownds said. “So if the running game isn’t working, they have the receivers to turn to. But if both are working, they can make a deep run in the playoffs.”

Bownds appeared with Michael Coleman on Red Zone Overtime Friday night. You can catch Red Zone Overtime on East Texas Now after The Red Zone.

