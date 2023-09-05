Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred Monday night in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a woman, identified as Nicole White, 48, of Lufkin, was attempting to cross the road just before the overpass on Loop 287 when she walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck at around 9:10 p.m. The driver, identified as Chad Chessher, 40, of Timpson, told authorities he did not see the woman.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

