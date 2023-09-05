Kyle Owens says halftime adjustments lift Tyler High to 2-0

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone’s Kyle Owens says Tyler High Coach Rashaun Woods made the proper adjustments to make the Lions look like a different team in the second half of their win over Tyler Legacy in Week 2.

“They’re 2-0 so kudos to the Lions,” Owens said during Friday’s installment of Red Zone Overtime. “Cujos to the Lions! See what I did there?”

Watch the video above to hear Owens and Sports Director Michael Coleman’s thoughts on the Week 2 Game of the Week.

You can hear more analysis like this every week on Red Zone Overtime on East Texas Now, following The Red Zone on Friday nights.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.