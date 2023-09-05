Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kyle Owens says halftime adjustments lift Tyler High to 2-0

“Cujos to the Lions! See what I did there?”
By Kyle Owens
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone’s Kyle Owens says Tyler High Coach Rashaun Woods made the proper adjustments to make the Lions look like a different team in the second half of their win over Tyler Legacy in Week 2.

“They’re 2-0 so kudos to the Lions,” Owens said during Friday’s installment of Red Zone Overtime. “Cujos to the Lions! See what I did there?”

Watch the video above to hear Owens and Sports Director Michael Coleman’s thoughts on the Week 2 Game of the Week.

You can hear more analysis like this every week on Red Zone Overtime on East Texas Now, following The Red Zone on Friday nights.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
Officers with suspect in custody on scene.
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
hit-and-run crash graphic
Tyler police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident

Latest News

Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3
Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3
Game of the Week
Daingerfield to take on Timpson in Week 3 Game of the Week
The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured