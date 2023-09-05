Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office begins extradition process for homicide suspect found in Maine

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gets an update from Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher on the extradition of Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, who was arrested in Bangor, ME in July by U.S. Marshals.

Ratcliff is wanted in connection with a July 4 murder near Ore City, in which Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot to death.

In the original case, a call regarding a shooting on Lazy Lake Road just south-east of Ore City was put in to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office around 7:47 a.m. Deputies arrived to find that the incident had occurred in the front lawn of a residence there and had resulted in one victim, later identified as Vick, with severe injuries. Vick died of his injuries in Good Shepherd Hospital, Longview, later that day.

Previous reporting:

Suspect in Harrison County July 4 murder arrested in Maine

KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets an update from Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher on the extradition...
