Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Good Samaritan jumps into action and rescues elderly man being swept away in floodwaters

A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man during a recent flash flood in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Alexis Fernandez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An elderly man is safe after a stranger rescued him from fast-moving floodwaters over the weekend in Las Vegas.

According to Vegas resident Arturo Castrejon, he was driving with his friend in a neighborhood on the east side of town last Saturday when they noticed the man being swept away in the water.

“We turned around and saw this guy in brown clothes covered in water and mud,” Castrejon said. “It was hard to see him.”

And that’s when Castrejon jumped out of his truck’s window to save him.

“I didn’t even think twice. I knew I had to do something to save him,” Castrejon said.

Video of the rescue shared on social media shows Castrejon carrying the man across the street and into a nearby house.

“He was just telling me to not let him go, and I grabbed him,” Castrejon said. “When I carried him, he started crying.”

The good Samaritan said he didn’t know how to swim but knew it was the right thing to do.

“Maybe we both could’ve died, but I was feeling comfortable with myself,” Castrejon said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through Southern Nevada last week, causing many streets to flood with swift water rescues and multiple cars stuck in the rising waters.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements

Latest News

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music