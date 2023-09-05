Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in Walker County has burned 4,428 acres and is 70 percent contained as of 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

KBTX reported that responders have been fighting the Game Preserve fire since Friday, when it originated on Lost Indian Camp Road near State Highway 247, located 9 miles northwest of Huntsville. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 70 percent contained.

The fire is under the management of Florida Forest Service Red Complex Incident Management Team in coordination with Texas A&M Forest Service and Walker County. No structures have been reported as burned, and KBTX said residents within a three-mile radius have been allowed to return to their homes.

Chief Greg Mathis is encouraging people who live in Walker County to sign up for “Code Red.” This system is used to provide evacuation notices and other emergency notifications.

On Monday, fire managers began a tactical firing operation on the western side of the fire to help secure containment lines that heavy equipment has not been able to access. Firefighters want to ensure that the fire does not move beyond the current containment lines with elevated fire weather conditions later Tuesday afternoon. Residents in the Cedar Ridge Subdivision can expect to see smoke from this firing operation.

As of Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service has reportedly mobilized an impressive array of resources to combat the Game Preserve Fire, including bulldozers, engines, overhead firefighters, strike teams, air tankers, helicopters, and support from the Florida State Complex Incident Management Team.

To see the full list of Texas wildfires, check the Texas A&M Forest Service website here.

