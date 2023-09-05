East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The triple digits returned today and they look to stick around, but hopefully not for long! Temperatures this evening will drop slowly and bottom out in the upper 70s early tomorrow morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow and it will be hot again with highs in the triple digits. However, there’s still a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Another chance for rain comes back Friday evening and into Saturday with a weak cold front that drops our temperatures out of the triple digits for the weekend. A second cold front could be on the way early next week with more rain and an even bigger dip in temperatures.

