Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Central Heights’ Rodriguez gets win over Angels

Grayson Rodriguez limited the Anaheim Angels to two runs over six innings and earned the win in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-3 victory in Anaheim.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTRE) - Grayson Rodriguez limited the Anaheim Angels to two runs over six innings and earned the win in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-3 victory in Anaheim.

The right-hander from Central Heights struck out seven Angels and gave up two walks and seven hits.

The win puts the Orioles at a 3.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Rodriguez gave up a home run in the fourth inning for the second run. After that, he shut down the Angels.

“I got a little mad,” Rodriguez said. “It woke me up a little bit. I didn’t really feel like myself at first. After that, I sharpened some things up.”

This was Rodriguez’s fifth consecutive quality start.

“It’s not even close,” Rodriguez said about his confidence in his first MLB stint compared to his second, according to the Baltimore Orioles website. “It’s been a little more fun [in his second stint]. The first time I was up here, I wasn’t really having fun and I think it showed. Now, I can’t wait to get out there and get the ball.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after Altuve's solo home run...
Dubón and Altuve go back-to-back twice, Astros hit 5 homers in 13-6 win over Rangers
Baylor set to name Blake Shapen starting QB for the 2022 season
Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah
Grayson Rodriguez limited the Anaheim Angels to two runs over six innings and earned the win in...
Central Heights’ Rodriguez gets win over Angels
Game of the Week
Daingerfield to take on Timpson in Week 3 Game of the Week