Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more HOT days are expected. A weak cold front moves through late on Friday which will increase our chances for showers/thundershowers for portions of East Texas both on Friday evening and Saturday. We could see some rain for our Red Zone Games this Friday evening. We will keep you posted, as per usual. A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers are possible today and tomorrow, with the best chances being over the southern areas of ETX, but others may see a few as well. Triple Digit high temperatures are forecast through Friday, then we cool down behind the front. Highs in the lower 90s will be possible early next week...and maybe a bit cooler. Fingers Crossed. A few showers and/or thundershowers are possible early next week. Looks like the Hot/Dry conditions may be coming to an end soon. Tropical Depression number 13 has formed over the east/central Atlantic Ocean this morning and will strengthen very quickly over the next few days, becoming a Major Hurricane by this weekend...according to the National Hurricane Center. A West to West-Northwest movement is forecast through this period. We will monitor closely for you. Have a great Tuesday.

