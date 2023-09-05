1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning left one driver injured and another driver dead.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10 a.m. Tuesday a commercial-sized flatbed truck and a passenger vehicle were traveling on Toll 49 at the intersection of State Highway 31 near Tyler when the two vehicles collided. Albritton said the crash investigation is ongoing but the driver of the truck was injured and taken to a Tyler hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

