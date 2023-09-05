Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49 near Tyler

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning left one driver injured and another driver dead.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10 a.m. Tuesday a commercial-sized flatbed truck and a passenger vehicle were traveling on Toll 49 at the intersection of State Highway 31 near Tyler when the two vehicles collided. Albritton said the crash investigation is ongoing but the driver of the truck was injured and taken to a Tyler hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing...
Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery
1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Police presence at standoff location.
Tyler authorities in standoff with suspect after attempting to serve warrant
Jamey Boyum talks with Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher about the discovery of a car...
Car believed to be underwater for decades found in Harrison County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality