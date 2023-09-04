Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening, with mostly clear skies expected tonight. Temperatures will vary through the evening, with a wide spread on temperatures between rain cooled areas and those who did not get rain today. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid 70s. More rain is possible tomorrow, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday. Highs over the next week will be in the 90s, with some spots making it to the 100s on the warmer days. Low chances for rain will be in our forecast for the coming weekend, as will slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great evening.

